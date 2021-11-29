Hyderabad, November 29: The kukatpally Special Operations Team (SOT) on Sunday conducted a raid at a house in Vivek Nagar and busted a rave party. The team arrested 44 people, including three organisers from the location. Reportedly, out of 44 detainees, two were cross-dressers.

As per the report published by The Times of India, The SOT police were informed of three people throwing a party at an apartment in Vivek Nagar. Police had also received complaints of large crowd creating nuisance at an apartment in Vivek Nagar. Based on the information, the SOT police conducted the raid and busted a rave party. The SOT police recovered huge quantities of alcohol, hookah, condoms from their possession. Rave Party Busted in Goa's Ozrant Beach, 5 Detained.

The three organisers, identified as Rakesh Reddy, Mohammed Imran, and Dayal Biswas were charged with criminal cases while the remaining 41 were charged with petty cases. As per the reports, the SOT police are investigating whether obscene dances were held at the party. Except for the two cross-dressers, the remaining others were men.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2021 08:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).