Jaipur, Oct 19 (PTI) Two children drowned while bathing in a pond in a village here on Tuesday, police said.

Sandeep (10) and Pradeep (7) stepped into a 10 to 15 feet deep pond in Kapdiawas village in Dudu tehsil and slipped into deep water, SDRF commandant Pankaj Chaudhary said.

Their bodies were recovered and handed over to their families after postmortem.

