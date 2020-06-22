Gangtok, Jun 22 (PTI) Two persons, including a five- year-old girl, were killed and two other children critically injured after a boulder fell on a moving car in Sikkim on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred when the boulder slid down a hill and fell on the Rangpo-bound vehicle, a police officer said.

Also Read | Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC in Nowshera Sector of Jammu And Kashmir's Rajouri District: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 22, 2020.

The car's driver, Kumar Gurung, and one of the passengers, Srijata Tamang (5), died on the spot while two other occupants of the vehicle, Bisani Rai (7) and Sneha Darjee (10), sustained severe injuries in the accident, he said.

The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital in Singtam while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the officer added.

Also Read | Panic Grips Dehradun-Bound Jan Shatabdi Express After Passenger Gets Text Message Informing He is COVID-19 Positive.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)