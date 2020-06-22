Haridwar, June 22: A passenger travelling in the Dehradun-bound Jan Shatabdi Express tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday, creating panic among other passengers. The man got to know that he is COVID-19 positive after he received a text on his phone, Hindustan Times reported. India's Recovery Rate For COVID-19 Improves to 55.77%, Total Patients Recovered From Coronavirus Jumps to 2.3 Lakh.

According to a report, the 48-year-old man is an employee in a battery making firm in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. He took a train from Ghaziabad on Sunday and mid-way through the journey he got a message that he has tested positive for COVID-19. India Reports 445 Deaths, 14,821 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Tally Crosses 4.2 Lakh Mark.

After getting the message, he immediately informed the COVID-19 control room. Panic swept through the train and co-passengers kept their distance from him. This recent incident has raised questions that how the person was allowed to board the train without his results of the infections was declared.

“It is being communicated to the respective authorities of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, as to how the person was allowed to board the train when he ought to have been in quarantine,” a railway official was quoted as saying by HT.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 positive person has been admitted to Mela Hospital in Haridwar. While the co-passengers have been quarantined at Maheshwari Sewa Sadan.

