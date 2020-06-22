Delhi: Heavy waterlogging near Lodhi Road, going towards INA market from Barapullah. Delhi: Heavy waterlogging near Lodhi Road, going towards INA market from Barapullah pic.twitter.com/XDb9fUzPtN— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2020 Light rainfall brings down temperature to 29 degrees Celsius in the national capital. Petrol and diesel prices at Rs 79.56/litre (increase by Rs 0.33) and Rs 78.85/litre (increase by Rs 0.58), respectively in Delhi today. Petrol and diesel prices at Rs 79.56/litre (increase by Rs 0.33) and Rs 78.85/litre (increase by Rs 0.58), respectively in Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/WPdIoyajhe— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2020 Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from Max Mueller Marg. Waterlogging in some areas of Burari following rainfall in the national capital. Delhi: Waterlogging in some areas of Burari following rainfall in the national capital. pic.twitter.com/eOik204FnU— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2020

Mumbai, June 22: At a meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, it was decided to revamp the strategy to contain coronavirus transmission in Delhi. The revamped plan includes aggressive testing and contact-tracing, redrawing of containment zones and monitoring of houses falling outside the hotspots.

With the intention to eliminate coronavirus by month-end, the Zoramthanga-led government in Mizoram extended the "total lockdown" till June 30. The northeastern state has a total of only 141 total cases so far.

Maharashtra reported 3870 new cases and 101 deaths on Sunday. Total positive cases in the state increased to 1,32,075 including 65,744 recovered, 60,147 active cases and 6170 deaths.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office said that considering the religious significance of 'Mahakumbh Mela 2021', the event will be held as scheduled. However, the final decision will be taken in February 2021, as per the situation and circumstances prevailing at that time.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale, occurred 25 km east-northeast of Aizawl, Mizoram at 16:16:24 (IST) on Sunday, according to National Centre for Seismology.

