India News | 2 Killed, 2 Injured After Being Run over by Goods Train in Chhattisgarh

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Two labourers were killed and as many others injured after being run over by a goods train while they were resting on the railway tracks in Chhattisgarh's Balod district on Tuesday, police said.

Agency News PTI| Jun 10, 2025 09:56 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | 2 Killed, 2 Injured After Being Run over by Goods Train in Chhattisgarh

Balod (Chhattisgarh), Jun 10 (PTI) Two labourers were killed and as many others injured after being run over by a goods train while they were resting on the railway tracks in Chhattisgarh's Balod district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in the wee hours between Dallirajhra and Kusumkasa stations Dallirajhra-Durg rail route, an official here said.

Also Read | Honeymoon Murder Case: Meghalaya Police Bring Sonam Raghuvanshi to Bihar's Phulwari Sharif After Getting 5-Day Transit Remand for Interrogation.

As per preliminary information, nearly 11 labourers, including the victims, were heading towards Kusumkasa on foot on the railway tracks.

Five of them sat on the tracks to rest and at that time a goods train arrived there, the official said.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor Outreach: PM Narendra Modi To Meet All-Party Delegations Today at 7 PM at His Official Residence in Delhi.

While one of them shouted to alert the other persons and managed to escape, four others were hit by the train, he said.

Two of the four died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Dillu Rai (19) and Krishna (20), while the injured have been identified as Ajay Rai and Vikas Amran, all labourers and natives of Jharkhand, the official said.

The injured persons were shifted to the district hospital, he said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, the official said, adding further investigation was on into the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

  • Festivals
    Vat Purnima Vrat 2025 Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Vrat Katha and Significance: Know Savitri and Satyavan Story, Puja Vidhi and Importance for Married Women Vat Purnima Vrat 2025 Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Vrat Katha and Significance: Know Savitri and Satyavan Story, Puja Vidhi and Importance for Married Women
  • Videos
    Lonavala: 2 Tourists From Uttar Pradesh Drown in Bhushi Dam During Monsoon Outing; Bodies Recovered After 2-Hour Search by Police and Locals Lonavala: 2 Tourists From Uttar Pradesh Drown in Bhushi Dam During Monsoon Outing; Bodies Recovered After 2-Hour Search by Police and Locals
    • Close
    Search

    India News | 2 Killed, 2 Injured After Being Run over by Goods Train in Chhattisgarh

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Two labourers were killed and as many others injured after being run over by a goods train while they were resting on the railway tracks in Chhattisgarh's Balod district on Tuesday, police said.

    Agency News PTI| Jun 10, 2025 09:56 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | 2 Killed, 2 Injured After Being Run over by Goods Train in Chhattisgarh

    Balod (Chhattisgarh), Jun 10 (PTI) Two labourers were killed and as many others injured after being run over by a goods train while they were resting on the railway tracks in Chhattisgarh's Balod district on Tuesday, police said.

    The incident took place in the wee hours between Dallirajhra and Kusumkasa stations Dallirajhra-Durg rail route, an official here said.

    Also Read | Honeymoon Murder Case: Meghalaya Police Bring Sonam Raghuvanshi to Bihar's Phulwari Sharif After Getting 5-Day Transit Remand for Interrogation.

    As per preliminary information, nearly 11 labourers, including the victims, were heading towards Kusumkasa on foot on the railway tracks.

    Five of them sat on the tracks to rest and at that time a goods train arrived there, the official said.

    Also Read | Operation Sindoor Outreach: PM Narendra Modi To Meet All-Party Delegations Today at 7 PM at His Official Residence in Delhi.

    While one of them shouted to alert the other persons and managed to escape, four others were hit by the train, he said.

    Two of the four died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Dillu Rai (19) and Krishna (20), while the injured have been identified as Ajay Rai and Vikas Amran, all labourers and natives of Jharkhand, the official said.

    The injured persons were shifted to the district hospital, he said.

    The bodies were sent for post-mortem, the official said, adding further investigation was on into the incident.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Balod (Chhattisgarh), Jun 10 (PTI) Two labourers were killed and as many others injured after being run over by a goods train while they were resting on the railway tracks in Chhattisgarh's Balod district on Tuesday, police said.

    The incident took place in the wee hours between Dallirajhra and Kusumkasa stations Dallirajhra-Durg rail route, an official here said.

    Also Read | Honeymoon Murder Case: Meghalaya Police Bring Sonam Raghuvanshi to Bihar's Phulwari Sharif After Getting 5-Day Transit Remand for Interrogation.

    As per preliminary information, nearly 11 labourers, including the victims, were heading towards Kusumkasa on foot on the railway tracks.

    Five of them sat on the tracks to rest and at that time a goods train arrived there, the official said.

    Also Read | Operation Sindoor Outreach: PM Narendra Modi To Meet All-Party Delegations Today at 7 PM at His Official Residence in Delhi.

    While one of them shouted to alert the other persons and managed to escape, four others were hit by the train, he said.

    Two of the four died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Dillu Rai (19) and Krishna (20), while the injured have been identified as Ajay Rai and Vikas Amran, all labourers and natives of Jharkhand, the official said.

    The injured persons were shifted to the district hospital, he said.

    The bodies were sent for post-mortem, the official said, adding further investigation was on into the incident.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    nicholas pooran
    5000+K+ searches
    cyprus
    500+K+ searches
    draco malfoy
    500+K+ searches
    ignou admission
    500+K+ searches
    jsw energy share price
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results