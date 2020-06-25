Itanagar, Jun 25 (PTI) Two persons were killed in rain-related incidents in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, officials said.

A girl got buried in a landslide triggered by heavy rain in Itanagar while a 30-year-old man drowned while fishing in Naharlagun's fast-flowing Pachin River, which swells after rain like other rivers in the mountainous state, they said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of the girl.

He directed the officials concerned to continuously monitor the situation.

The fresh deaths have taken the death toll due to rain-related incidents in the state this year to four.

Two persons had drowned in fast-flowing Lagun and Siang rivers in the state on June 11 and 13.

