Jaipur, Feb 26 (PTI) Two youths riding a bike were killed when a truck, going at high speed, overturned onto their bike in the Kotwali police station area of Rajasthan's Dholpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on Tuesday night in the Bari Road area of the city.

District Superintendent of Police Sumit Meharda said that the two youths, Arvind (19) and Vijay alias Karua (22), residents of Bhogiram Nagar Colony, were returning home after filling petrol in their bike when an uncontrolled, overloaded truck coming from Bari towards Dholpur overturned onto the bike.

He said the bike caught fire after being hit by the truck, and both youths riding the bike got trapped under it.

With the help of a crane, the youths were pulled out from under the truck and taken to the hospital, where doctors declared Arvind dead. Vijay, who was seriously injured was referred to a hospital in Jaipur, but he died on the way.

He added that on Wednesday, the post-mortem of both youths was conducted, and their bodies were handed over to their families. A case has been registered against the truck driver at the police station.

