Mumbai, February 26: A shocking incident of murder has come to light from Maharashtra's Mumbai, where a 75-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and burnt to death by her former son-in-law. The alleged incident occurred on Monday, February 24, in Mulund. Police officials said that the deceased woman was assaulted with a hammer before being set ablaze in a tempo. The deceased woman was identified as Babi Daji Husare, while the accused was identified as Krishna Daji Hastankar (55).

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the accused also died of burn injuries as he failed to exit the vehicle in time. Police officials suspect Hastankar killed his ex-mother-in-law as he thought she was to blame for ending his marriage. During the investigation, cops found that the deceased woman's daughter had divorced Hastankar around a decade ago. Following this, the woman was living along with her son at her mother's home in Mulund East. Mumbai Shocker: Man Sexually Assaults Female Colleague in Andheri, Threatens To Leak Obscene Pictures of Her on Social Media; Arrested.

They also learned that the accused used to visit their home in Mulund to meet his ex-wife and son. This led to fights with Husare. Cops suspect following the fights, Hastanker decided to kill Husare as he felt that his ex-mother-in-law had provoked her daughter to divorce him. On the day of the incident, the accused visited Husare's house in Mulund's Nanepada area at around 8 AM to take her to the hospital for a checkup.

CCTV footage showed Hastankar and Husare approaching his tempo, which was parked around 100 meters away from the victim's home. After making Husare sit at the back of the tempo, the accused entered and allegedly hit her with a hammer after locking the tempo from inside. Following this, the accused poured kerosene on her and burnt her to death. However, the accused was also burnt to death inside the tempo. Mumbai Shocker: 4-Year-Old Dies After Father Throws Her on Floor During Domestic Dispute in Kurla; Accused Arrested.

The incident came to light when passersby noticed flames inside the tempo and called the fire brigade and the police. After the blaze was doused, police officials found a hammer, a kerosene bottle and a lighter inside the vehicle.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2025 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).