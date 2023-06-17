Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Two unidentified men on a motorcycle intercepted a vegetable vendor, opened fire at him and looted Rs 25,000 cash from him in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah, the police said on Friday.

Officials said that the vegetable vendor was returning home on his motorcycle on Friday when two unknown bike-borne assailants allegedly intercepted him and opened fire at him leaving him injured. The accused also looted Rs 25,000 from the vendor and fled from the spot.

The injured vendor has been identified as Harishchandra, a resident of Ikgra Kothi of the Bakwar area in the Etawah district, they said.

"I am a vegetable vendor, and come to Mandi for my business. On Friday, when I was returning home, the bike-borne assailants opened fire at me and looted Rs 25,000," the victim said.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started investigating the matter.

The injured victim has been admitted to the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

"The police brought the injured vendor, who was allegedly shot. He was earlier admitted to the district hospital, from where he has been referred to Saifai medical college, and is currently undergoing treatment," Shivam Rajpoot, a doctor at Etawah district hospital told ANI.

More details awaited. (ANI)

