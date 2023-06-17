Mumbai, June 17: Threats of severe water crisis loom over Mumbaikars as lakes that provide water to the city have only 16% stocks. Considering the situation, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) could announce the Mumbai water cut in the coming days. According to the civic body, the supplying lakes have 48 days of water stock left and any decision on a water cut would only be taken by the end of June.

According to civic officials, a water stock of 1% is deemed enough to meet the city's water needs for approximately three days. At present, the lakes contain approximately 16% water stock, which, as per their estimation, should be adequate for approximately 48 days. As of Saturday, the combined water volume in the seven lakes amounted to 2.5 lakh million litres, which is equivalent to 16% of their total capacity. Mumbai relies on water supplied from seven lakes, namely Tansa, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Tulsi, Vihar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna. These lakes are situated on the outskirts of Mumbai and neighbouring districts such as Thane, Bhiwandi, and Nashik. Mumbai Monsoon 2023: BMC Urges Slumdwellers in Hilly Areas of Vikhroli and Bhandup to Shift To Safer Locations Ahead of Rains.

In the previous month, the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) had formally written to the state government, seeking authorisation to utilise the reserve water stock from Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa lakes in the event of a delayed monsoon. The state government has now granted the requested permission. However, this year, the official onset of monsoon over the city was expected to be on June 11, but it has failed to arrive on schedule.

Last year, the civic body enforced a water reduction measure of 10% during the months of June and July, triggered by water stocks dropping below the 10% threshold. Mumbai Water Cut News Update: BMC Urges People To 'Use Water Judiciously' As Repair Work of Burst Pipeline at Waterfield Road Will Take 8 to 10 Hours; Check Complete Details.

According to the latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon 2023 is expected to reach Mumbai and the surrounding districts between June 18 and 21. Typically, the monsoon arrives in Mumbai around June 10 or 11, but this year it has been delayed. Officials have identified Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea as the primary cause for this delay as it has diverted moisture away from the region.

