Panaji, Oct 19 (PTI) Two people wanted in a murder case in Kerala were held on Monday from Arambol beach in Goa, Inspector Jivba Dalvi of Pernem police station said.

Smith KS and Vijil TB were held after Thrissur Rural police in the southern state gave a tip-off, he said.

Also Read | Sandesh Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

"They are accused in a murder case and are history sheeters with other offences against their names. Both are residents of Kizhakkumuri in Thrissur," Dalvi said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)