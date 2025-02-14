Itanagar, Feb 14 (PTI) Two police personnel in Kra Daadi district of Arunachal Pradesh have been suspended for allegedly consuming drugs, and a departmental inquiry initiated against them, a senior official said on Friday.

The duo was apprehended along with two civilians during a raid at a meat shop in Palin, the district headquarters, on Wednesday night, he said.

Also Read | PM Modi Invites Donald Trump to India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Looks Forward to Hosting US President at Quad Leaders' Summit in New Delhi, Says MEA.

During the operation, two vials of a suspected contraband substance weighing around 2.24 gram were seized, Kra Daadi SP Sepraj Perme said.

Perme added that the prime suspect in the drug supply, however, escaped under the cover of darkness and heavy rain.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 14, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)