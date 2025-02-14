Mumbai, February 14: With the Bodoland Lottery Result set to be announced today, February 14, 2025, participants are eager to find out the lucky winners. The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) will be declared at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM today. The Bodoland Lottery is widely played in Assam under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). Those eagerly awaiting the results can access the full winner's list and ticket numbers on the official website at bodolotteries.com. Click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF for Friday, February 14, along with the complete winners’ list and ticket numbers.

The popular lotteries in Bodoland, such as Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, Thangam, Nallaneram, Kumaran, Vishnu and Swarnalaxmi, are generating significant excitement for today’s draw. The Bodoland Lottery Result for today’s Friday lucky draw will be posted in PDF format on the official website, ensuring easy access. Scroll below to know where to check your results and find all the relevant details. Make sure to visit the website and check the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF without visiting any ad-filled sites.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) is published daily at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM on the official website bodolotteries.com. Players can download the results in PDF format directly from the site. The Bodoland Lottery Result will include the winners list along with the winning ticket numbers. Participants can either click here to stay updated or check their results conveniently on the official portal.

Although lotteries are considered illegal in most parts of India, they are permitted in at least 13 states, where they are run by state governments. Popular lotteries like Sikkim State Lottery, Kerala Lottery, Punjab State Lottery, and Maharashtra State Lottery attract many participants each day, offering opportunities for individuals to win significant cash prizes.

However, it is crucial to remember that gambling-related activities should always be approached with caution and responsibility. LatestLY advises readers to engage in lottery activities wisely and play within their means, ensuring that it remains a source of entertainment and not financial risk.

