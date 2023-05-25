Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 25 (ANI): A two-year-old girl died allegedly after being run over by a car in the parking lot of an apartment in Telangana's Hyderabad, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the two-year-old girl was sleeping in the parking lot and a person who was parking his car without noticing the girl ran his car over her resulting in her death.

"A woman labourer who came for work made her two-year-old daughter sleep in the parking lot. A person who was parking his car without noticing the girl ran his car over her, resulting in her death on the spot", said the police.

The officers further informed that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"The car belongs to an Excise Sub-Inspector and the incident happened while her husband was driving the car. Further probe is underway", the police said. (ANI)

