New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) A high-level committee chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved Rs 153.36 crore of additional central assistance to Manipur, which was affected by hailstorm in 2024.

This additional assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) is subject to an adjustment of 50 per cent of the opening balance for the year available in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), an official release said.

The additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the states in the SDRF, already placed at the disposal of the states.

During the financial year 2024-25, the central government has released Rs 20,264.40 crore to 28 states under the SDRF and Rs 5,160.76 crore under NDRF to 19 states.

Additionally, Rs 4984.25 crore from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) given to 19 states and Rs 719.72 crore from National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to eight states has also been released.

Similarly, during the financial year 2025-26, the central government has released Rs 895.60 crore to one state under the SDRF and Rs 929.633 crore under NDRF to 07 states, so far.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is standing shoulder to shoulder with the state governments during natural calamities and disasters, the release said.

