New Delhi, April 29: Akshaya Tritiya is a Hindu festival which is also referred as Akha Teej or Akti. Akshaya Tritiya 2025 will be celebrated tomorrow on April 30. The festival is considered highly auspicious and is believed to bring success and good fortune. As a result, many people take the opportunity to purchase gold and digital gold on this day, as it is seen as a way to invite wealth and prosperity into their lives. Digital gold can be purchased online through Paytm, Google Pay and other platforms.

Traditional gold investments involve purchasing physical gold in the form of jewellery, coins and bars. The digital gold allows you to own gold in a digital format. You can buy 24K gold with a purity of 999.9. So, how can you buy digital gold online? Digital gold can be purchased through various online platforms. These platforms enable customers to securely buy, sell, and store gold in digital form. Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Silver, Digital Gold, Real Estate and More, Interesting Investments and Things To Buy on the Auspicious Hindu Festival of Akha Teej.

How To Buy Digital Gold Online?

In India, digital gold can be purchased from providers such as MMTC-PAMP, Tanishq, Augmont, and SafeGold. Additionally, it is available through various platforms, including financial institutions, brokerage firms, and mobile e-wallets. Tanishq Digital Gold offers a convenient option for purchasing 24 Karat pure gold, allowing you to start investing as low as INR 100. Additionally, you can exchange your Digital Gold at any time through Tanishq's website, "Tanishq.co.in", or at over 350 Tanishq stores across India.

How To Buy Digital Gold Online on Paytm and Google Pay

Paytm and Google Pay users in India can digitally purchase and store gold by using their existing payment methods. Here are the steps to buy Digital Gold online on Google Pay. Akshaya Tritiya 2025: From Akshaya Patra to Ganga’s Descent, Legends and Mythological Stories Behind Akha Teej Festival That You Must Know.

Steps to Purchase Digital Gold on Paytm

Open the Paytm app on your phone.

Go to the “All Services” menu.

Type “Gold” in the search bar to find related options.

Select the “Gold” feature from the suggestions.

Pick either “Buy in Amount” or “Buy in Grams,” depending on your preference.

Enter the amount or quantity you want to buy and tap “Proceed.”

Complete your payment using Paytm Wallet, UPI, net banking, or a debit/credit card to finalise your digital gold purchase.

Steps to Purchase Digital Gold on Google Pay

Open the Google Pay app on your device.

Type “Gold Locker” in the search bar and select it.

Tap on Gold Locker, then tap Buy. The app will display the live market price of gold (inclusive of taxes), which is locked for five minutes from the start of your transaction. The Tax rates may differ depending on your location/postal code.

Enter the value of gold you wish to purchase in INR. There is no cap on the total value of gold you can hold. However, you can only buy up to INR 50,000 worth of gold per day. If your Gold Accumulation Plan (GAP) crosses INR 49,999 in total, customer will need to complete KYC verification to continue buying.

Tap the checkmark to confirm your input.

Choose your preferred payment method when prompted.

Tap Proceed to pay to complete the transaction.

Once your payment is successful, the purchased gold will be added to your Gold Locker within minutes.

