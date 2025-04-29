Mumbai, April 29: Akshaya Tritiya 2025, or Akha Teej, falls on Wednesday, April 30, and is considered one of the most auspicious days for buying gold, diamonds, vehicles, and other valuable assets. While gold jewellery has traditionally been a popular choice, consumers, especially younger investors—are increasingly turning to digital gold, Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs), Gold ETFs, and gold-linked stocks. Gold Rate Today, April 29: Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya 2025, Check 22, 24 Carat Gold Prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Other Metro Cities.

The purchase of digital gold, gold ETFs, SGBs has seen a significant increase in popularity in recent years. In the current digital era, many consumers find the traditional process of visiting jewellery stores and buying gold jewellery burdensome, with limited return options. Scroll down to check the list of 10 best gold ETFs in India for investment on Akshaya Tritiya. Akshaya Tritiya 2025 Date: Why Buying Gold During the Festival Is Considered Auspicious? Significance, Shubh Muhurat and Auspicious Time To Purchase Gold Between April 22 and April 30.

List of Top Gold ETFs for Investments

LIC MF Gold ETF

SBI ETF Gold

HDFC Gold ETF

Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF

Kotak Gold ETF

UTI Gold ETF

Zerodha Gold ETF

ICICI Prudential Gold ETF

Axis Gold ETF

Nippon India ETF Gold BeES How to Buy Gold ETF in India?

Open a Demat Account.

Log in to the broker's online trading platform.

Choose the desired Gold ETF.

Place an order.

Confirm receiving the confirmation message.

Gold prices in India surged to record highs this week, crossing the INR 1 lakh mark per 10 grams before settling at around INR 98,760. According to the Head of ETF Products and Fund Manager at Mirae Asset Investment Managers in India, multiple global factors are driving the rally, as reported by The Economic Times. These include escalating geopolitical tensions, growing concerns over US tariffs, the rising likelihood of a US recession, persistent inflation, and a weakening US dollar. A key factor also contributing to the sustained momentum is continued gold buying by global central banks.

