Jaipur, Dec 21 (PTI) Rajasthan on Tuesday recorded 21 fresh COVID-19 cases and one more death, according to an official report.

With this, the total caseload increased to 9,55,273 and the death toll climbed to 8,961, the report stated.

Also Read | Goa Shocker: 31-Year-Old Foreign National Raped in Restaurant in Siolim, 2 Arrested.

Of the fresh cases, nine were reported from Jaipur, four from Jaisalmer, three from Ajmer, and one each from Sri Ganganagar, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Pratapgarh and Udaipur, it said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan stands at 217, it said.

Also Read | Indian Desert Cat Found in Forests of Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh (View Pic).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)