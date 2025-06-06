Itanagar, Jun 6 (PTI) More than 200 people without valid Inner Line Permits (ILPs) were externed from the Itanagar Capital Region on Friday, a senior police officer said.

The violators were detected during an enforcement drive conducted by Naharlagun police across Papu Hills, Naharlagun, Nirjuli, and Banderdewa, as part of the ongoing initiative to uphold the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation.

Also Read | How To Activate Your UAN Online? Step-by-Step Guide As EPFO Extends Activation Deadline to June 30, 2025.

Naharlagun Superintendent of Police (SP) Mihin Gambo said that all 219 individuals were found without valid ILPs during the operation.

"Each case was verified and processed under non-FIR provisions, and the violators were handed over to the executive magistrate. They were subsequently externed from the Capital Region," Gambo stated.

Also Read | Starlink Gets Key India Licence: Elon Musk's Satellite Internet Service Company Gets GMPCS Permit From DoT, Trial Spectrum To Be Issued in Coming Days.

Highlighting the growing number of ILP violations in the Itanagar Capital Region, particularly at markets, construction sites, and commercial establishments, the SP urged residents and employers not to engage outsiders lacking valid ILPs.

He also appealed to the public to report any such violations to the nearest police station.

"Regular ILP enforcement drives will continue in the coming days. All non-Arunachali individuals must carry valid ILP documents at all times and cooperate with the authorities," the SP added.

Inner Line Permit (ILP) is an official travel document issued by the government for inward travel of an Indian citizen into a protected area for a limited period. It is obligatory for Indian citizens from outside Arunachal Pradesh to obtain a permit to enter the protected state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)