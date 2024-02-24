Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): At least 22 people, including women and children, were killed and 10 were injured after a tractor-trolley carrying them fell into a pond in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district on Saturday morning, officials said.

All the people on the tractor-trolley were heading towards Kadarganj to take a holy dip in the river Ganga when the accident took place.

While the injured have been admitted to a local hospital, those trapped in the pond were rescued by police and locals, officials said.

Chief Medical Officer, Kasganj, Dr Rajeev Agarwal told ANI, "A trolley carrying people lost balance and fell into a pond. 22 deaths have been reported. 10 have been injured. Most of them were women and children."

Kasganj District Magistrate, Sudha Verma said, "The incident took place around 11 am on Saturday. Information was received that a tractor trolley carrying 25-30 passengers lost balance and fell into a pond."

"The administration has taken cognizance of the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured," the District Magistrate said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed anguish over the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the family of those who have died, and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

"The loss of lives in a road accident in Kasganj district is extremely heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved families. District administration officials have been instructed to provide proper free treatment to all the injured," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister posted on X.

Superintendant of Police (SP) Kasganj, Aparna Kaushik said, "We received information early on Saturday morning that a trolley carrying devotees had lost control and fell into a pond."

"Shortly after receiving the information, police reached the spot of incident and started carrying out the rescue operations. The injured were rescued from the trolley and sent for immediate treatment to nearyby hospitals," said the official. (ANI)

