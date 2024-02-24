A tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj district claimed the lives of 15 villagers, predominantly women and children, when a tractor-trolley they were travelling in fell into a pond. The group was en route to the Ganges for a holy bath to mark the auspicious occasion of Purnima (full moon). Shalabh Mathur, IG of Aligarh range, confirmed the death toll, reporting eight children and seven women among the deceased. The accident occurred when the tractor driver lost control while trying to avoid a car, causing the trolley to overturn into a mud-filled pond. Karnataka Road Accident: Six Killed After Car Loses Control and Crashes Into Two-Wheelers Near Belagavi.

Accident in Uttar Pradesh (Disturbing Video)

UP के जिला कासगंज में बड़ा हादसा - तालाब में पलटी ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली। करीब 15 लोगों की मौत हुई। ये सभी लोग आज गंगा स्नान के लिए जा रहे थे। तालाब से अस्पताल तक लाशों का ढेर लगा। 🚨 Sensetive Media pic.twitter.com/4Lxer1P3oz — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 24, 2024

