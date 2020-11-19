Chandigarh, Nov 19 (PTI) Haryana on Thursday reported 2,212 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 2,09,251, while 20 more fatalities took the death toll to 2,113.

Of the fresh deaths, four were from Hisar, three each from hardest-hit Gurgaon and Faridabad, two each from Rewari, Sirsa and Bhiwani, while one death each was reported from Jind, Kurukshetra, Panchkula and Ambala, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Among the districts which reported the biggest spike in cases included Gurgaon (645), Faridabad (489), Hisar (162), Sonipat (130) and Rewari (106).

The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 19,579 while the recovery rate was 89.63 per cent.

