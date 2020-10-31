Nagpur, Oct 31 (PTI) The Nagpur district on Saturday recorded 236 new coronavirus cases, taking the number of cases in the district to 1,02,786, an official release said.

The district also reported 11 COVID-19 deaths.

The viral infection has claimed 3,403 (2,420 in Nagpur city and 983 in other areas) lives in the district.

95,103 patients have recovered so far, including 456 who were discharged during the day.

The number of active coronavirus patients in the district is 4,280.

