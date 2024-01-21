Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed the Uttar Pradesh Culture Department to make all preparations to accord a grand welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

To make this occasion grand and historic, 2500 folk artists will perform on 100 stages prepared by the Culture Department. Through various forms of dance, music, and singing, they will showcase the splendour of Treta Yuga in Ayodhya. A rehearsal for this event was conducted on January 21.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: YS Sharmila Hits Out at Brother and CM Jagan Mohan Reddy After Taking Over As State Congress Chief.

In the presence of the Prime Minister on January 22 in Ayodhya, Lord Ram will be seated in his divine and grand temple. A grand welcome will be accorded to PM Modi on his arrival.

The cultural program will be held on 100 platforms including in front of Airport Gate Number 3, in front of Gurudev Palace, in front of Disha Coaching, in front of Jeevan Sathi Marriage Lawn, Sanket Puri Mod, before and after Mahobra Bridge, in front of Mahesh Yogi Ramayana, in front of Surya Palace Hotel, Janaki Rasoi Multi-level Parking, Saket Petrol Pump, towards Lata Chowk from Dharmapath, from Lata Chowk towards Shriram Path, in front of Ram Janmabhoomi Gate Number 1, from Arundhati Complex to Tedhi Bazaar intersection next to LED Wall, near Gate No. 1 of Saket Degree College, next to the Circuit House Gate, Rampath Pramada, Parag Dairy, from Shri Ram Mandir Gate towards Lata Chowk, Hotel Raja Ram Palace.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya Ahead of Ram Temple Consecration.

Not only Awadh but the entire Uttar Pradesh will be visible in Ramnagari. While Mohit Chaurasia, Rajesh Upadhyay, and Deepak Sharma of Varanasi will welcome their MP with the glory of Kashi in Ramnagari by playing Damru, Rajiv Lochan Mishra of Ayodhya will introduce the tradition of 'Atithi Devo Bhava' to the guest by blowing a conch.

Additionally, Sultu Ram of Ghazipur, Sanjay Kumar, Sunil Kumar of Azamgarh, and Munna Lal will perform Dhobia folk dance on the stage. Gorakhpur's Chhedi Yadav, Ramgyan, Vindhyachal Azad will perform Faruahi dance, while Gorakhpur's Sugam Singh Shekhawat and Rakesh Kumar along with the team will present Vantangiya tribal folk dance. (ANI)

Furthermore, Juhi Kumari Awadhi of Lucknow and Mansi Visht will welcome the guests with the dance of Uttaranchal. Khajan Singh and Mahipal Bam Rasiya of Mathura and Rajesh Sharma-Manika, Madhav Acharya, Geetkrishna Sharma will make Awadh fragrant with the fragrance of Braj through Peacock folk dance.

The team of Pradeep Singh Bhadauria of Jhansi will present the Rai folk dance. Katwaru model of Sonbhadra will be played and Mahendra Karma will present tribal dance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)