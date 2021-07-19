Gangtok, Jul 19 (PTI) At least 257 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the state to 23,649, a health department bulletin said on Monday.

Of the fresh cases, 111 were reported from West Sikkim, 80 from South Sikkim, 65 from East Sikkim and one from North Sikkim.

Sikkim has 2,429 active cases, while 20,634 people have recovered from the disease and 262 patients migrated to other states.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 88.2 per cent.

The death toll remained at 324 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The Himalayan state has so far conducted 1,80,353 sample tests for COVID-19, including 1,335 since Sunday. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)