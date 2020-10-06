Raipur, Oct 6 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 2,888 fresh COVID-19 cases and 23 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 1,28,893 and the toll to 1,104, a health official said.

The number of recoveries crossed the one lakh-mark and surged to 1,00,551 after 648 people were discharged from hospitals while 2,199 others completed their home isolation period in the day.

The state now has 27,238 active cases, the official said.

The worst-hit Raipur district reported 377 new cases, Janjgir-Champa 319, Raigarh 250, Rajnandagon 167, Bilaspur 155 and Durg 153, among other districts, he said.

"Of the 23 fatalities, 12 occurred on Tuesday, two on Monday while nine people had succumbed earlier," the official said.

With 35,844 cases and 465 COVID-19 death, Raipur district tops the tally in the state.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: positive cases 1,28,893, new cases 2,888, death toll 1,104, recovered 1,00,551, active cases 27,238, people tested so far 12,12,678.

