Mahindra & Mahindra today announced that it has received more than 9000 bookings for its recently launched iconic SUV, Mahindra Thar. The legendary SUV managed attracted buyers in just 4 days of its India launch. As a reminder, the Indian UV maker revealed the prices of the new Thar on October 2, 2020. Currently, the SUV is available for a test drive and demo vehicles in just 18 cities only. Despite that, the company reached this milestone. Omar Abdullah All Praise For Mahindra Thar, Shares Pics While Driving With Farooq Abdullah; Anand Mahindra Calls It 'Enormous Compliment'.

It is important to note that the all-new Thar is the only SUV in the 4X4 lifestyle category to record this booking milestone in such a short period. Since its launch on October 2, the new Thar has bagged over 36,000 enquiries and more than 3.3 lakh website visitors. The company will be adding 100 more cities from this week onwards. Also, test drives for the new Thar will be available across the county from October 15.

Apart from that, the 2020 Mahindra Thar also saw a whole new set of urban lifestyle buyers, who have shown significant interest in the convertible top and automatic transmission top-end variants.

The SUV is manufactured at the company's facility at Nashik. It is offered in two series - LX and AX. The LX trim is more urban orientated while the AX trim brings-in the off-roading character. The SUV gets a starting price of Rs 9.80 lakh and goes up to 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom, India). 2020 Mahindra Thar Launched in India at Rs 9.80 Lakh; Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

The iconic SUV is available in three customisable roof options- hard top, soft top and convertible. The new Thar comes with a choice of petrol and diesel engines. The petrol engine is a 2.0-litre engine that makes 150 bhp of power, while the diesel unit is a 2.2-litre mHawk oil burner making 130 bhp of power. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and 6-speed AT.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2020 10:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).