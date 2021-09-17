Chandigarh, Sep 17 (PTI) Punjab on Friday reported 29 fresh coronavirus cases that pushed its infection tally to 6,01,206, according to a medical bulletin.

The death toll remained unchanged at 16,467, the bulletin stated.

Also Read | BCECEB DCECE Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's How Candidates Can Download Hall Ticket at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Of the latest cases, Amritsar reported six, Pathankot five and Jalandhar four.

There are 309 active COVID-19 cases in Punjab, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Unethical To Give COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses Now, Says SII CEO Adar Poonawalla.

Thirty-one more people recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,84,430, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh's COVID-19 tally climbed to 65,172 with four fresh cases, the bulletin said.

The union territory has reported 818 deaths so far, it said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh stands at 34, while 64,320 people have recovered from the disease so far, according to the bulletin.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)