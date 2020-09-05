New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Delhi reported 2,973 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total count of cases in the metropolis to 1,88,193.

The total toll due to the disease has reached 4,538 in the national capital with 25 deaths reported on Saturday.

Delhi government said that the number of active cases is 19,870 while 1,63,785 patients have recovered.

A total of 9,562 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests were conducted in Delhi today while 29,333 rapid antigen tests were conducted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the COVID-19 situation is completely under control but stressed that there is no room for complacency and highlighted that the cases were rising due to increased testing.

Delhi had reported 2,914 new COVID-19 cases on September 4 while 2,737 cases were reported on September 3. (ANI)

