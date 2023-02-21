New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul underwent gall bladder surgery at a private hospital in the national capital on Monday and is currently stable.

The former Chief Justice of the respective High courts of Madras, Punjab and Haryana, and Delhi, who is also the second seniormost judge of the top court of the country was diagnosed with stones in his gall bladder, which were successfully removed via a minimally invasive surgery this morning, the hospital authorities said in an official release.

Also Read | Ramadan 2023 Date in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh: As Countdown To Holy Month of Fasting Begins, Know Tentative Dates for Ramzan 1444 Here.

In the statement, the Chairman of the Board of Management of the hospital said that the 64-year-old Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul is now stable.

"He is stable now," the Chairman of the Board of Management of the hospital, Dr Ajay Swaroop said.

Also Read | Pakistan: Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Bashir Ahmad Peer From Kashmir Shot Dead by Unidentified Assailants in Rawalpindi.

According to the sources, he often complained of having abdomen pain, following which scans were performed and surgery was thus advised.

Gallstones are a condition where calcified stone-like structures form inside the gall bladder, and cholecystitis is a sudden inflammation of the gall bladder. Both conditions can be immensely painful and in some cases, can also be life-threatening.

Laparoscopic gall bladder removal (also known as Lap cholecystectomy) is performed to remove the gall bladder through several small cuts made in the abdomen.

The stones in the Gall bladder can block bile flow if they get stuck near the liver or in the bile duct.

"At about 8 am on Tuesday, he was taken to the operation theatre for surgery. The surgery took one hour," said a hospital source.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud visited Justice Kaul at the hospital yesterday.

Dr Swaroop added, "Justice Kaul's condition is stable post-surgery. He is likely to be discharged in day or two, with the final decision by the doctors." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)