New Delhi, February 21: With the arrival of Shaban, also spelt as Shabaan and Shaaban, a countdown to Ramadan 2023 has begun in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Residents of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh have started searching for "Ramadan 2023 Date" on the internet. One of most search term on Google is "Ramadan 2023 Date in India". While a final date for the start of Ramadan, also spelt as Ramzan, will be decided by the moon sighting, tentative dates have now been determined.

Islamic calendar follows lunar cycle. Therefore, a month either lasts for 29 or 30 days, depending on the moon sighting. Muslims look for the new moon on 29th day of each month. If the moon is sighted, a new month begins from the next day. If the moon is not sighted, a new month begins after the ongoing month completes 30 days. Islamic Calendar 2023: From Ramadan to Eid al-Fitr and Bakrid, List of Muslim Festivals, Events, Holidays and Their Georgian and Hijri Dates.

Ramadan 2023 Date in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh:

Shaban, the month before Ramadan, is starting in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh from February 22. On 29th of Shaban, which would be March 22, Muslims will attempt to sight the moon. If the moon is sighted on March 22, Ramadan 2023 shall commence from March 23. Shaban will complete 30 days, if the moon remains invisible. In this case, Ramzan 1444 will begin from March 24. List of Long Weekends in 2023 in India: Get New Year Calendar With Holiday Dates To Make the Most of Your Vacations.

During Ramadan, Muslims observe dawn-to-dusk fast. Fasting in Ramadan is mandatory for all adult Muslims, except for those who are sick, travelling, having their menstrual cycle, pregnant, diabetic, or elderly. Based on the beginning of Ramadan month, Eid Ul Fitr 2023 date would be decided.

