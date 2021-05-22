Kargil (Ladakh) [India], May 22 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit Kargil district of Ladakh on Saturday morning, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.6, Occurred on 22-05-2021, 08:37:47 IST, Lat: 34.57 & Long: 76.64, Depth: 40 Km, Location: 46km E of Kargil, Laddakh, India," the NCS said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

