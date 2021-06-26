Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 26 (ANI): A court on Saturday sent three accused to 14-day police custody who were arrested, earlier in the day, in connection with the murder of former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) corporator and BJP leader Rekha Kadiresh, the police said.

According to the police, a total of 5 persons have been arrested in connection with the murder case.

"Two people were arrested in connection with the murder case of Kadiresh on Friday, while three more persons were arrested on Saturday," the police said.

The teams are conducting searches at three different locations in Bengaluru city, it said.

The former BBMP corporator was stabbed to death near her residence at Cottonpet police station in Bengaluru on Thursday.

She was distributing food packets when two motorcycle-borne men attacked her.

"Kadiresh was rushed to the Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences but she has declared brought dead. The incident happened while she was distributing food packets," the police had said.

Her husband, Kadiresh, was also stabbed to death by two men on February 7, 2018. (ANI)

