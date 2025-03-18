Medininagar, Mar 18 (PTI) Three persons were arrested with brown sugar in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Tuesday.

Their vehicle was intercepted during a checking at the Mangardaha Valley in Chainpur police station area on Monday night, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Madhubhusan Prasad said.

Apart from brown sugar worth Rs 12.4 lakh, police seized Rs 8.89 lakh in cash from them, he said.

"Two gold rings weighing around 28 gram, a gold chain, a silver ring, three mobile phones and the car were also seized," he added.

Those arrested were identified as Manish Kumar (22), Md Toofan (20) and Chirag Kumar Singh (20), the SDPO said.

