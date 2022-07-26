Jammu, Jul 26 (PTI) The police have arrested three people here and seized 12 kgs of heroin worth Rs 25 crores in the international market from them, officials said.

The police have also recovered Rs 11 lakh in cash from them, they said, adding that initial probe indicate that the narcotics were dropped on this side of the border by a drone.

Police teams led by Senior Superintendent of Police Jammj Chandan Kohli worked on a tip off and conducted a special checking at Bahu Fort, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said.

A Verna car was intercepted and three people were rounded up. During search, 12 kgs of heroin and Rs 11,00,000 in cash were recovered from them, Singh said.

A case was registered at Bahu Fort police station and the three accused were arrested, he said.

The accused have been identified as Sarvwan Singh, Malkeet Singh and Balbir Singh - all hailing from Amritsar in Punjab, he said.

He said the cost of drugs in the international market is worth Rs 25 crores.

The ADGP aid the Jammu police is working tirelessly to uproot the chain of drug supply in the region.

"Thorough questioning of the accused is going on to know the origin of the drugs, taking into account both the forward as well as backward linkages", he said.

Based on the packing of the drugs, it appears to have been dropped by drones, he said.

