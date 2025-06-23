Gorakhpur, Jun 23 (PTI) Three people were killed after being struck by lightning during heavy rainfall here on Monday, officials said.

Rakesh Paswan, a mechanic, was walking near a bridge in Bela village when lightning struck him. He died shortly after being brought to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Pipraich.

In another incident, 45-year-old Navminath Sharma, a resident of Pipraich, also lost his life in a lightning strike.

Usman Ansari, 52, a resident of Phulwaria village in Chauri Chaura, died when lightning struck him in the morning, while six others suffered burn injuries and are currently undergoing treatment.

