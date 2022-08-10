Chikamagaluru (KTK), Aug 10 (PTI) Three people, including two women from the same family were killed in two separate rain-related incidents in the district in the last 24 hours, police said on Wednesday.

The two women were inside their house when it collapsed after a tree fell on it triggered by heavy rains on Tuesday night at Thagalur village in Mudigere Taluk.

"Our sub-inspector along with a posse of policemen has gone to the house. One woman died instantaneously, while the other succumbed to her injuries in the hospital. The district authorities are working on giving relief amount at the earliest," a police officer told the PTI.

Two children who were asleep in the house during the incident had a miraculous escape, the officer added.

In another incident, a 50-year-old man from Gadag was swept away in his car while crossing a swollen stream at Sathkoli in Narasimharajapura Taluk, police said. Many rivers in Karnataka are in spate following heavy downpour in several parts of the state, especially in Malnad and coastal regions.

