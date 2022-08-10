OnePlus officially launched the Ace Pro smartphone in China. The handset is a rebranded version of the OnePlus 10T 5G, which was launched in India and the global market last week. The smartphone has been listed on Oppo's online store in China. According to the listing, it is currently available for pre-booking and the company will start shipping the devices on August 15, 2022. OnePlus Ace Pro To Be Launched Tomorrow; Expected Features, Specifications.

OnePlus Ace Pro features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a resolution of 2412x1080 pixels. It comes powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset gets a 50MP primary lens with a Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie lens.

The smartphone comes packed with a 4,800mAh dual-cell battery with 150W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC and a USB Type-C port. It also comes with a dual-stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support and a dual-microphone setup. Coming to the pricing, OnePlus Ace Pro is priced at CNY 3,499 for the 12GB + 256GB model, CNY 3,799 for the 16GB + 256GB variant and CNY 4,299 for the 16GB + 512GB model.

