Gangtok, Dec 21 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,576 on Monday as three more people tested positive for the infection, an official said.

East Sikkim district reported two fresh infections and South Sikkim one, state IEC member Sonam Bhutia said.

Sikkim now has 360 active cases, while 4,998 people have recovered from the disease and 124 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said, adding 94 patients have migrated to other states.

East Sikkim has so far reported the highest number of infections at 4,198, followed by 918 in South, 320 in West and 46 in North Sikkim districts.

The Himalayan state has so far tested 65,888 samples for COVID-19, including 33 in the last 24 hours, the official said.

