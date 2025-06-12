Jammu, Jun 12 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police's Crime Branch on Thursday arrested three accused involved in multi-crore embezzlement and criminal breach of trust as employees of an organisation in the Jammu city, officials said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Dikshant Anand, Narinder Chopra and Amit Sharma.

An FIR was lodged on the written complaint of Arun Mahajan, managing partner of Jammu Flour Mills, alleging that three employees of the mills who had been functioning as area salesman, billing clerk and accountant committed criminal breach of trust and embezzlement of Rs 2 crore to Rs 2.50 crore by resorting to a well-planned criminal conspiracy.

The complainant got a comprehensive audit conducted of the accounts by the chartered accountant. Startling revelations including the unique modus operandi adopted by accused persons came to the fore, the Crime Branch official said.

The accused used to divert the NEFT transactions to unrelated parties. They resorted to under-billing for cash transactions and embezzled huge amounts. The accused created fake parties and sold goods to multiple retailers under fake names, they said.

Even book debts from various parties to whom the goods had been supplied by Jammu Flour Mills had been recovered and misappropriated by the accused persons, they said.

The audit further uncovered that payments of mills were transferred by the accused to bank accounts of their family members, relatives and friends, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Crime, Jammu, Benam Tosh, said three main accused allegedly involved in multi-crore embezzlement have been arrested after allegations were substantiated and proved against them. Interrogation is underway, he said.

