Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI): Three people were rescued after a fire broke out at a building in the Girgaon Chowpatty area of Mumbai on Saturday night, officials said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), "A level-2 fire broke out around 9.32 pm on Saturday at the Gomati Bhavan Building on Ranganekar Road in Girgaon Chowpatty."

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023: Kanker District To Set an Example Through All Women-Led Vote-Counting (Watch Video).

Shortly after information of the blaze was received, 10 fire tenders reached the spot and launched a dousing operation.

The fire on the third and fourth floors of the building was contained, BMC officials informed.

Also Read | Delhi Brawl Video: Meitei Man, Family Assaulted by Poumai Group in Late-Night Confrontation in Maharani Bagh.

"No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident as yet. The reason for the fire is still in the process of being ascertained," an official said.

Fire services personnel said an ambulance has been put on standby at the sire and the dousing operation is ongoing.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)