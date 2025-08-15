Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 (ANI): In a tragic incident, three workers lost their lives due to suffocation while laying optical fibre cables in a drainage chamber in the Nigdi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Friday, said a senior police official.

According to Bhojraj Misal, Police Inspector of Nigdi police station, the workers had entered the chamber to carry out BSNL's optical cable-laying work when they collapsed inside, allegedly due to a lack of oxygen.

Despite immediate efforts to rescue them, all three were declared dead.

The incident took place around 3.30 pm today. The deceased have been identified as Datta Holare, Lakhan Dhawre and Sahebrao Girsep, all contractual workers.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation into the circumstances of the incident is underway.

Senior officials from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police and Fire Department rushed to the spot following the mishap. Authorities are probing whether safety protocols and precautions were followed during the work.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the death of several people.

"A tragic incident occurred under the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate at Kundeshwar, where a pickup vehicle carrying devotees visiting for the Shravan Monday darshan met with an accident, resulting in the death of seven people. This event is deeply saddening. I offer my heartfelt tributes to them. We share in the grief of their families. Our condolences are with them in this difficult time," Devendra Fadnavis wrote on 'X'.

The Maharashtra CM informed that the state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the victims and stated that more than 20 people were injured in the accident, who have been admitted to various hospitals.

"Financial assistance of 4 lakh rupees will be provided to the families of the deceased on behalf of the state government. More than 20 people were injured in this accident and have been admitted to various hospitals. Arrangements are being made for their complete treatment, and I am personally in contact with the Police Commissioner," the 'X' post read. (ANI)

