Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, today concluded its day-long Vijayawada camp sitting after hearing 30 pending cases and recommending about Rs 80 lakh as relief to the victims of human rights violations in the state of Andhra Pradesh, an official statement said.

The NHRC Chairperson, Justice Arun Mishra, Members, Dnyaneshwar M. Mulay, Rajiv Jain and Vijaya Bharathi Sayani heard the cases in the presence of Secretary General, Bharat Lal, Registrar (Law), Surajit Dey, senior officers, the concerned officers of the state government, and the complainants.

The Commission in different cases passed appropriate directions like no compulsion for the medical students to stay in the hostel and pay unaffordable exorbitant fees, compensation of Rs 25,000 in a case where the Sarpanch was illegally kept in custody by the police, an order for payment of interest on delayed payment of pensionary benefits, an immediate medical examination of a disabled person to provide an increase in the pension, etc.

According to the statement released by the NHRC, compensation of Rs 80 lakh was recommended and the payment process has been initiated for the victims of human rights violations.

The Commission passed final orders in 17 matters, of which five have been closed after recommending compensation.

The Commission directed the state functionaries to put up the proposals before the POCSO Court in cases of compensation for child victims of sexual offences. The authorities were directed to ensure that payment of compensation under the 'Victim Compensation Scheme' is as per the guidelines framed by the NALSA.

After hearing the cases, the Commission held a meeting with the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and senior officers of the Andhra Pradesh government for their sensitization about human rights.

The chairperson and members of the Andhra Pradesh State Human Rights Commission also participated in the meeting to create an enabling environment to preserve, protect and promote the human rights of citizens in the state.

The Commission asked the officers to submit action-taken reports on various advisories issued by the Commission on issues such as mental health, bonded labour, the right to food and safety, CSAM, truck drivers, ocular trauma, the prevention of suicide in judicial and police custody, manual scavenging, etc.

They were asked to ensure the timely submission of reports to the Commission so that victims of human rights violations get expeditious justice. It was also emphasised that compliance reports on the Commission's recommendation are submitted without delay. The Chief Secretary assured full compliance.

Later, the Commission also interacted with the representatives of civil society, NGOs and human rights defenders. They raised a gamut of issues related to human rights violations, like lack of educational opportunities for hearing impaired and mentally challenged persons; as a result, they have to go to Hyderabad for studies, lack of conveyance to mentally challenged persons, abuse of children in children's homes, trafficking, lack of employment opportunities for transgender persons, non-repatriation of a Bangladeshi woman, etc.

The Commission appreciated the work being done by the NGOs and human rights defenders in the state and encouraged them to continue doing so without fear or favour.

The interaction concluded with the observation that the continued partnership of the NGOs and HRDs with the National Human Rights Commission will go a long way in strengthening the human rights regime in the country. (ANI)

