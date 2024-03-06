Mumbai, March 6: A shocking incident of kidnapping has come to light from Navi Mumbai where a 16-year-old boy was allegedly abducted and tortured by his friends for extortion. Police officials said that the victim, a resident of Vashi was kidnapped by his seven friends who tortured him for extortion money. Notably, the victim is appearing for his SSC board exams.

According to a report in the Times of India, the group of friends kidnapped the boy and took him to the jetty near Vashi village. An officer said that the accused tortured the victim by inflicting cigarette burns and demanded Rs 50,000 to free him. On Friday, March 1, the boy told his parents about him going out for group studies to prepare for his SSC exams. Mumbai Shocker: Cops Find Headless Body of 12-Year-Old Child in Decomposed State in Wadala, Police Initiates Probe.

A police officer from Vashi police station said that a car arrived and kidnapped the boy while he was talking to a friend near his building. The victim's seven friends were in the car. Later, they dropped him near his house after he promised to pay the ransom upon reaching home. However, his friends asked him to pay Rs 70,000 as ransom for not paying them immediately.

After the incident came to light, the police detained all the seven accused and summoned their parents too. The police also registered an FIR in connection with the matter. However, as the accused are aged 19 to 21 years, the police have not arrested them but served them a notice. Navi Mumbai Shocker: 28-Year-Old Woman Injured in Acid Attack After Argument; Husband Booked.

