Shillong, Feb 13 (PTI) Nearly 30,000 fans packed the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Shillong on Wednesday night to see British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran perform as part of 'The Mathematics Tour' of India.

The concert began with Sheeran sporting a T-shirt featuring Shillong and greeting the crowd, "Shillong, how are you feeling? Thank you so much for coming here. It's my first time here! I'm so happy to be here." He opened the show with his hit 'Castle on the Hill', instantly igniting the crowd as fans sang along.

Before he played 'A team', Sheeran shared a heartfelt moment, saying, "I'm gonna play you a song I wrote when I was 18. When I wrote it, I really thought this song would change everything. I thought this would be my one-hit wonder. 15 years later, to play it in front of a crowd like this... it's mind-blowing."

During his performance, he emphasised that nothing is pre-recorded and every sound is created live, layered in real-time and erased once the show ends, making each city's experience truly one-of-a-kind.

Using his trademark loop station, he tapped into his creativity by recording short segments of music, which are then played back in a continuous loop.

The singer said, "Shillong, you are by far the loudest audience" and encouraged them to keep going!

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma praised the event, noting that the city is becoming a key concert destination in India. "Shillong is emerging as India's favourite concert destination, contributing to India's growing concert economy as emphasised by Hon'ble PM @narendramodi," he posted on X.

