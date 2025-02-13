Shivpuri, February 13: In a horrifying incident in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, a man gouged out both of his wife's eyes and inflicted multiple injuries, including to her private parts with a knife, after suspecting her of infidelity. The brutal attack took place in the Pohri area, where the 24-year-old woman was left in critical condition. The accused, identified as Chhotu Khan, became enraged when his wife refused to hand over her mobile phone, triggering a violent outburst. After committing the heinous act, Khan fled the scene, leaving his wife in a pool of blood.

Following the brutal attack, the victim's neighbours were alerted by the commotion and immediately informed her family. According to a report by The Times of India, the victim’s family rushed her to the district hospital, where she received emergency medical treatment for her severe injuries. She remains in critical condition, with doctors fearing permanent damage from the extensive injuries. The authorities have been informed, and a detailed investigation into the incident is underway. Gwalior Horror: Neighbour Arrested for Raping Minor in Madhya Pradesh, Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

The police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the accused, Chhotu Khan, who remains at large. Local authorities are currently recording statements from the victim and her family members, gathering evidence to build a strong case against the perpetrator. In the wake of the attack, the police have assured the public that they are working diligently to capture Khan and bring him to justice. Madhya Pradesh Horror: Man Thrashed, Forced To Drink Urine for Eloping With Woman in Ujjain; Video Goes Viral.

The case has sparked outrage in the community and prompted discussions on domestic violence and women's safety. Chhotu Khan and his wife had been married for three years, and sources say they frequently argued over various issues. According to the Times of India report, the suspect had grown suspicious of his wife’s fidelity, which likely contributed to the escalating violence.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2025 06:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).