Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | 333 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Take Rajasthan's Total Tally to 12,401; Death Tool Rises to 282

Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2020 10:22 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | 333 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Take Rajasthan's Total Tally to 12,401; Death Tool Rises to 282

Jaipur, Jun 13 (PTI) Rajasthan reported 333 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday which took the total tally to 12,401, while the death toll climbed to 282 with 10 new fatalities, officials said.

Four deaths each were reported from Jaipur and Bharatpur, while the rest were non-natives of the state, they said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Social Distancing Norms Flouted at Protest Called by Congress MLA Vinay Jaiswal in Korea District; Watch Video.

Among the fresh cases, 75 were reported from Jodhpur, 62 from Pali, 39 from Bharatpur, 27 from Jaipur, 16 from Sikar, 14 from Dholpur, 13 from Sirohi, 12 from Jhunjhunu, 11 each from Ajmer and Nagaur, health department officials said.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 2,782 and 8,945 patients have been discharged from hospitals till date, they said.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 2,134 New COVID-19 Cases and 57 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Tally Reaches 38,958: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement