#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | 344 New Coronavirus Cases, 26 Deaths in Ahmedabad District

Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2020 08:34 PM IST
India News | 344 New Coronavirus Cases, 26 Deaths in Ahmedabad District

Ahmedabad, Jun 13 (PTI) 344 new coronavirus patients were reported in Ahmedabad on Saturday, taking the number of cases in the district to 16,306, the Gujarat health department said.

Twenty-six patients died during the day, taking the number of coronavirus deaths in the district to 1,165.

Also Read | Patanjali Claims Cure For Coronavirus; Clinical Trials of Medicine 100% Successful, Says CEO Acharya Balkrishna.

255 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals, officials said.

A total of 517 new coronavirus cases and 33 deaths were reported in Gujarat on Saturday.

Also Read | Jan Adhikar Party (L) Chief Pappu Yadav Leads Torch Procession in Patna Against Bihar Govt Policies: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

