India News | 344 New Coronavirus Cases, 26 Deaths in Ahmedabad District

Ahmedabad, Jun 13 (PTI) 344 new coronavirus patients were reported in Ahmedabad on Saturday, taking the number of cases in the district to 16,306, the Gujarat health department said.

Twenty-six patients died during the day, taking the number of coronavirus deaths in the district to 1,165.

255 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals, officials said.

A total of 517 new coronavirus cases and 33 deaths were reported in Gujarat on Saturday.

