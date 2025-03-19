New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Indian Railways has 352 inspection cars which are used by authorised officials to undertake their journey for inspection, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply on Wednesday.

Manna Lal Rawat, a BJP MP from Udaipur, Rajasthan, asked for the details of the observation car/inspection car/saloon and authorities of the railways who are competent to use it.

Also Read | 'Kavach 4.0', India's Cutting-Edge Automatic Train Protection, To Equip 10,000 Locomotives in the Next Phase, Says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Manna wanted to know whether the railway's Gold Pass, according to which senior officials along with their families are entitled to travel by train throughout the year, also uses the said saloon and if the government had any proposal to review this arrangement.

“Inspection carriages are used by authorised officials to undertake their journey for inspection. Presently, 352 inspection carriages are available on Indian Railways,” Vaishnaw said.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 19th Roza of Ramzan on March 20 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

He added, “The travel authority/passes permit travel of family members while on duty, as per the Railway Servant Pass Rules.”

Vaishnaw said that inspection carriages are an essential requirement for field inspections and standing instructions direct railway officers to use them for inspection purpose only.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)